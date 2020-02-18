Deadly crash under investigation in Spring Hill

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an early-morning crash that occurred in Pasco County.

The accident occurred after 1 a.m. Tuesday at Land O’ Lakes Boulevard and State Road 52 in Spring Hill. Troopers said one person has passed away following the crash.

The events leading up to the collision remain under investigation.

Eastbound lanes of SR-52 are closed for the investigation.

This story is developed. Check back for updates.