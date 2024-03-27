Deadly hit-and-run in Davenport, troopers searching for driver

article

A 27-year-old Ocala man died after being hit and killed while riding his bicycle on Tuesday night, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a black Dodge Challenger was headed east in the 2100 block of Davenport Boulevard, east of US-27 around 11:30 p.m.

According to troopers, the car hit the bicyclist while trying to pass him and took off.

Authorities say the Ocala man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

