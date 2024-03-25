Alabama man on vacation struck, killed in hit-and-run in Lakeland: PCSO

An Alabama man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Lakeland late Sunday night, and the driver is still at large, according to authorities.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a 58-year-old man visiting family from Alabama was struck by a vehicle that fled on 10th Street North east of Wabash Avenue.

PCSO responded to the scene at around 9:43 p.m. on Sunday. The victim died at the scene. His family has been notified.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The suspect vehicle may be a 2010-2014 silver Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town & Country Van, deputies say. It was traveling east on 10th Street when it struck the victim from behind, as he was standing or walking along the side of the road.

PCSO is asking anyone with information on the incident to call them immediately at 863-298-6200.