Deadly shooting under investigation in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after they say a man was shot to death Wednesday night.
It happened shortly after 9 p.m. on the 2600 block of East Chelsea Street.
Police responding to reports of shots fired said they found a man suffering from upper body trauma.
The victim died from his injuries despite life-saving measures, according to the Tampa Police Department.
As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or submit a tip via TIP411, through the TampaPD app.
