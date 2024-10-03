Deadly shooting under investigation in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa police are investigating after they say a man was shot to death Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. on the 2600 block of East Chelsea Street.

Police responding to reports of shots fired said they found a man suffering from upper body trauma.

The victim died from his injuries despite life-saving measures, according to the Tampa Police Department.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or submit a tip via TIP411, through the TampaPD app.

