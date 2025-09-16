Venice police investigating man's death
VENICE, Fla. - Venice police are investigating a death at a home on the 1000 block of Lillian St.
Officers responded to the scene just before 9 a.m. where they found a dead man inside the home.
At this point, investigators say that no foul play is suspected.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
More law enforcement officers are expected to be in the area while the investigation continues.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Venice Police Department.