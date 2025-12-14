More than 40 neglected dogs rescued: Suspect in alleged Florida dogfighting ring arrested, UCSO says

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

A SWAT team saved more than 40 dogs found in abusive conditions at two homes in northern Florida, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Deputies say the rescue on Wednesday morning was part of a multi-agency investigation into suspected dogfighting and animal cruelty at both residences in Lake Butler.

The UCSO SWAT team searched both homes, located on Northwest 71st Run and West County Road 18. They rescued more than 40 dogs found covered in scars and living in filthy conditions. Investigators say there was evidence of suspected dogfighting, including dog treadmills and an apparent fighting pit.

What they're saying:

"Their scars tell a heartbreaking story—the sadness and suffering these dogs have endured is unimaginable," said Kate MacFall, Florida state director for Humane World for Animals, an organization that helped with the rescue of the neglected dogs. "This is a complex, multi-agency collaboration, and we are grateful for the Union County and Clay County Sheriff’s Office for investigating and bringing justice to these animals."

Courtesy: Union County Sheriff's Office

UCSO says one suspect in the investigation, Drew Geer, 41, was arrested on separate felony charges for drug possession and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

What's next:

If charged in the investigation, Geer or other suspects would face up to five years in prison for dogfighting.

