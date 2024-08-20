Death investigation underway in New Port Richey

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A death investigation is underway in New Port Richey after two people were found dead Tuesday evening.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the death investigation is happening in the Tanglewood area.

According to investigators, two people were found dead.

No other information was immediately available on how they died. The investigation remains active.

