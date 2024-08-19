Port Richey driver arrested after leading troopers on 7-miles chase along U.S. 19 in Pasco County: FHP

A Port Richey resident was arrested after he led troopers on a roughly seven-mile chase down U.S. 19 on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Aaron Springhart, 32, was arrested after crashing his vehicle. He tried to flee, but witnesses helped troopers and deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office track him down.

The chase was initiated after "a reckless driver blew by a trooper," according to an FHP spokesperson. The chase began around 7:15 a.m. on U.S. 19 near Embassy Boulevard in Pasco County.

The trooper followed the suspect's vehicle for about seven miles south on U.S. 19. At one point, dash cam video showed the suspect driver crossing the median into the northbound lanes and going the wrong way through an intersection.

According to FHP, the driver sideswiped several vehicles at four different locations along U.S. 19. No injuries were reported.

Troopers lost sight of the vehicle near U.S. 19 and Sunray Drive. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed two miles away after it was last spotted. Two other people were hurt in the crash.

FHP told FOX 13 that Monday’s chase was initiated because of reckless driving, which was already allowed under the agency’s old chase policy. Under that policy, pursuits were limited to reckless driving, felony offenses, or DUI while all other pursuits were prohibited.

However, at the end of last year, FHP adopted a new policy that is more lenient than recent national recommendations, which urges agencies to limit chases due to the dangers they can present. Under the new policy, troopers can now initiate a chase as soon as someone tries to run – and as long as troopers determine it's appropriate for the situation.

