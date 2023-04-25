Delivery drivers on high alert after Uber Eats driver brutally murdered in Pasco County

An Uber Eats driver never made it home from his final delivery, and days later Pasco County deputies found his remains at the home for that delivery.

Investigators haven’t publicly identified the victim, but the family of Randall Cooke identified him as the man killed in Pasco County while delivering food last week. Suspect Oscar Solis was arrested in the homicide Monday.

It’s the second attack on a delivery driver in the last week in the Tampa Bay area. The Tampa Police Department said a DoorDash driver was kidnapped and sexually assaulted while also on a delivery.

Drivers said these cases show the dangers they face while just trying to do their job and provide for their families.

"It's sad, you just got to be careful," said Hansel Pareds, a delivery driver. "Every time I deliver food, I try not to walk up to the customer's house. I just like, you know, I try to park my car away from the house and maybe, you know, walk a little close to the door and leave it there."

Cooke’s family said he started working for Uber Eats to provide for their family, who moved to Pasco County last year. They don’t understand why someone would want to harm him.

"Wonderful guy just trying to make ends meet, trying to put food on the table for my mom," Brittany Dzoba, Cooke’s stepdaughter, said.

They said this is a heartbreaking loss they won’t recover from.

"You took somebody's life away. Not just one life, but plenty of lives, because we all share this life every day with him, especially my mom. I don't know what to do," Dzoba said.

They hope this prompts other drivers to take additional precautions.

"For whoever is an Uber Eats delivery driver out there to please, please watch your surroundings. Be very cautious. Maybe have a GPS on you at all times. Cameras on vehicles like that," Dzoba said. "At the end of the day, you have to worry about your safety because this can happen to anybody."

Drivers say safety is always at the forefront of their minds, and they will be even more cautious.

"Be extremely careful. You've got to be cautious. Don't get too close to people's houses. I know you have to drop the food right on the doorstep but do it fast. Do it quick," Pareds said.

FOX13 reached out to Uber and has not received a response at this time.