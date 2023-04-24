Man accused of kidnapping, raping DoorDash driver asks judge to be released on bond

Joseph Killins is accused of kidnapping and raping a DoorDash driver during a late-night delivery last week. Now that he’s been arrested and charged, he wants out of jail.

Tampa Judge Catherine Catlin will soon decide whether Killins will be released on bond.

During Killins first appearance Monday, Prosecutors told the court they plan to fight it and will argue he is a danger to the community and should remain locked up until his trial.

Judge Catlin, however, wasted no time setting strict conditions, if Killins is released at some point, "in the interim sir you are to have no contact with the victim or any witnesses," ruled Catlin.

Killins is also forbidden from making any jailhouse calls to the victim, or anyone associated with the case.

The suspect was arrested over the weekend on several felonies, including armed kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and armed robbery. Investigators say on the night of April 18, Killins kidnapped and raped the victim after she stopped to make a DoorDash delivery.

They say he forced the DoorDash worker at gunpoint to drive to an apartment complex in Tampa where he sexually assaulted her.

Detectives say what might have saved the victim's life that night is the fact that she had her AirPods on and was talking to her girlfriend at the moment Killins approached her.

They say the girlfriend was able to call for help, and the victim’s family also tracked her cell phone and rescued her at the apartment complex.

Detectives say Killins then pulled out a gun and fired it, hitting a family member related to the victim's girlfriend. That victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Killins will have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, and the judge is expected to hand down her ruling at the end of the hearing.