Denmark and Tampa team up to tackle urban challenges

The Brief Representatives from Denmark met with architects from AIA Tampa Bay on Wednesday evening at the Center for Architecture & Design in West Tampa. Danish Ambassador to the U.S. Jesper Møller Sørensen joined a panel to discuss coastal resilience, mobility and water management. The conversation focused on what Denmark and the City of Tampa can learn from each other as they address urban challenges.



Tampa and Copenhagen may be nearly 5,000 miles apart. Both are looking for better ways to handle growth, water and transportation challenges.

Meeting with Danish delegation

What we know:

Representatives from Denmark met with Tampa Bay architects and development experts Wednesday at the Center for Architecture & Design in West Tampa. The public panel focused on building healthier, more resilient and livable communities.

The discussion explored how architecture, planning, public spaces and community engagement can help address urban challenges. Topics included coastal resilience, mobility, infrastructure and climate adaptation.

Danish Ambassador to the U.S. Jesper Møller Sørensen says the visit is an opportunity to strengthen connections between Florida and Denmark.

Danish ambassador highlights goals

What they're saying:

"We came here to share some experiences, create partnerships, find the right stakeholders," he said. "Simply to do more between Florida and Denmark."

Denmark's approach includes a focus on walkability, accessible public spaces, sustainable mobility and nature-based solutions. The panel explored how Tampa Bay could learn from those experiences while finding solutions that fit its own coastal environment and community needs.

Peter Hauerstein of AIA Tampa Bay believes both Tampa Bay and Copenhagen can learn from how each approaches community design.

"We're really hoping that we learn a little bit from each other," he said. "Copenhagen and the Tampa Bay region both have really successful communities, but we do it in slightly different ways."

Why you should care:

The panel also featured Jakob Norman-Hansen, director of BLOXHUB Copenhagen; Darren Morse of Strategic Property Partners; and Trent Green, director of the USF School of Architecture & Community Design. Hauerstein moderated the discussion.

The event was presented by AIA Tampa Bay and the Center for Architecture & Design in collaboration with the Embassy of Denmark. AIA Tampa Bay represents about 800 members across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Hernando, Citrus, Sumter and Pasco counties.

Those in attendance also enjoyed Danish pastries, chocolate and cookies.

Sørensen met with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor during his visit. He said he is spending three days in the area meeting with local stakeholders.

Organizers said the goal is not to bring ready-made Danish solutions to Tampa Bay. The event instead focused on exchanging ideas that could be adapted to each community.