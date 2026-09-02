Manatee County sex sting: 'Operation Safe Childhood' leads to 27 arrests

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The Brief Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested 27 people and filed 247 criminal charges during a summer-long sex crimes operation. Operation Match Maker targeted sex offenders and predators violating registry rules, leading to 15 arrests and 115 felony charges. Another investigation tracked leads from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, resulting in 12 additional arrests.



Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells announced Wednesday that 27 people were arrested following a summer-long, multi-agency crackdown on internet sex crimes in the county.

Manatee sheriff sex crimes operation

What we know:

Sheriff Rick Wells provided details during a Wednesday news conference regarding "Operation Safe Childhood."

Detectives assigned to the Child Protection Investigation Division worked alongside state and federal partners throughout the summer to target individuals involved in online sexual offenses.

Deputies said the initiative combined two separate operations.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Investigators launched "Operation Match Maker" in March after partnering with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to catch registered offenders hiding online activity.

Detectives say they screened 105 probationers and reviewed 40 online accounts, uncovering violations among 15 sex offenders and predators. MCSO said a separate review of 82 sexual predators uncovered one more offender breaking registration laws.

"No matter how much work we do, there is always predators out there trying to harm our children," Wells said. "We have got to have these conversations with our kids to make sure they understand that there are people online. I don’t care if you’re online, gaming, social media. They are there doing whatever they can to connect with our children. We have to understand our children understand that," said Sheriff Rick Wells.

The Sheriff's Office stressed that predators target children on popular platforms including Rollox, Facebook Messenger, Pinterest and YouTube TV.

By the numbers:

The sheriff's office said community members also helped operation efforts through anonymous tips. Deputies said reports sent through Crime Stoppers helped detectives uncover unreported social media profiles, email addresses, temporary homes and employment details.

The combined total of both enforcement efforts yielded:

27 total arrests

247 total criminal charges

15 arrested and 115 felony charges stemming from Operation Match Maker

12 arrests and 132 criminal charges resulting from leads

Arrests:

Aaron Knowles

Breanna Bailey

Brinkley Peters

David Garcia

David Kupka

Derek Bailey

Duane Sharrard

Dustin England

Edward Ranft

John Wingate

Joshua Miller

Keith Paige

Luis Sanches

Mario Caron

Mauricio Narvaez Gonzalez

Parker Torres

Richard Lagace

Robert Chippendale

Sidney Hird

Timoteo Escalante Sebastian

Trenton Endicott Denton

Vincent Pepitone

William Lowe

Zachary Molnar