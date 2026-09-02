'Come From Away' focuses on community after 9/11

The Brief Eight O’Clock Theatre is staging the show at the Central Park Performing Arts Center from September 4-13. The musical details how the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, welcomed thousands of stranded airline passengers on September 11, 2001. The population of the town doubled for five days.



A local community theater group is performing a story of unity after 9/11 with "Come From Away".

Unexpected influx on tragic day

The backstory:

When U.S. airspace was closed on September 11, 2001, following terrorist attacks, 38 transatlantic flights were unexpectedly forced to land in Gander, a small town on the island of Newfoundland, Canada.

The remote community hosted thousands of displaced travelers for five days.

"The population on these planes was almost equal to the population on the ground," performer Sadra Bostick said.

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Dig deeper:

The residents of Gander immediately organized to feed, shelter and comfort the stranded visitors from around the globe.

"Rather than just belly ache about these people showing up, these wonderful Newfoundlanders, these Gander people, they embraced all of these strangers from all over the world," Bostick, who plays both airline pilot Beverly Bass and local resident Annette in the musical, said.

Cast member Rand Smith, who portrays Gander's Mayor Claude, noted that helping others was second nature for the town.

"These people, it's a part of their culture," Smith said. "They just had to scale everything up because there was just so many."

Story of community and hope

What they're saying:

While the plot centers around the events triggered by the 2001 terrorist attacks, the cast emphasizes that the core message of "Come From Away" focuses on human connection, kindness, and resilience during a period of crisis.

"People ask me, they say, 'Is it a show about 9/11?' And I go, 'No, it is a show about the days after,'" performer Steven Fox said. "How people came together, how people really showed up for one another despite their differences, despite language barriers, they found a way to help each other and really just be that community that needed to happen at that important time."

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As the 25th anniversary of the tragedy approaches, the cast hopes local audiences take away a message of unity.

"The lesson to be learned from any terrible tragedy, is that the best of humanity can overcome the worst," Smith said.

Showtime and special offer

What's next:

Eight O’Clock Theatre's production of "Come From Away" runs from September 4-13 at the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo.

To honor local service members, first responders are invited to attend the final dress rehearsal for free on Sept. 3, and registration for those special tickets closes at noon.

For more information, check out their website.