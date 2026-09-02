Grassroots groups push for public power ballot measure on 2028 ballot to replace Duke Energy in St. Petersburg

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The Brief Grassroots organizations are campaigning to put a measure on St. Petersburg's 2028 ballot that would let voters decide whether to create a city-owned electric utility to replace Duke Energy. Proponents argue a city-owned power system would lower electricity bills, while Duke Energy warns buying out its infrastructure could cost up to $4 billion. St. Petersburg chose to do a feasibility study to see how much a city-owned utility would cost.



A coalition of grassroots organizations announced the Public Power campaign Wednesday with the goal of letting voters decide whether to create a city-owned electric utility.

It would replace Duke Energy.

They hope to get it on 2028’s ballot.

St. Petersburg public power campaign

Dig deeper:

Groups including Dump Duke, the Sierra Club, and Florida Rising held a joint press conference to push for a public power system Wednesday. Campaign organizers argue that a municipal utility would lower electricity rates, enhance grid reliability and keep decision-making within the community.

Proponents point to Florida cities with public power systems, such as Orlando and Key West, where residential electric rates average roughly 20 percent lower than Duke Energy's charges. It’s a comparison St. Pete City Councilmember Richie Floyd made earlier in the year too.

Concerns over escalating rate hikes and the energy demands of potential future data centers have further fueled the effort.

St. Petersburg utility governance proposal

What they're saying:

"Floridians need more than a voice in this process," Katina Rentas Negron, a climate justice campaigner with Florida Rising, said. "Public power gives us the opportunity to create a utility that works for the public, one that is affordable, reliable, resilient and accountable to the communities that it serves."

Under the coalition's proposal, the public utility would be governed by a five-member board, featuring three members elected directly by voters and two appointed by the St. Petersburg City Council. Organizers must collect more than 16,000 petition signatures to secure a spot on the 2028 ballot.

Duke Energy pushed back against the proposal Wednesday, calling the creation of a municipal utility "unaffordable and irresponsible." The company cited a consultant study indicating that found purchasing Duke's existing local infrastructure and establishing the utility could cost up to $4 billion. Duke Energy sent the following statement.

"This study makes clear a government takeover of St. Petersburg’s electric service is unaffordable and irresponsible. Our residents deserve a clear understanding of the costs, risks, and long-term implications of this unprecedented proposal. A government takeover could cost as much as $4 billion and our customers would ultimately be asked to shoulder the burden through higher taxes and increased fees or worse, a reduction in public services. Duke Energy Florida and its predecessors have delivered cost-effective, reliable, electric service for decades, and we are committed to continue providing the same level of service as the city learns more about the risks of this proposal."

Background:

St. Petersburg City Council members voted in June to commission a feasibility study to analyze the operational and financial viability of a municipal power system.

Public power study results schedule

What's next:

Although the city's franchise agreement with Duke Energy expired in August, officials extended the existing terms indefinitely to allow time for evaluation. Results from the city's feasibility study and subsequent public feedback sessions are expected in 2027.

Nearby Clearwater recently completed a similar study. While that report identified potential savings for customers, it also noted that acquiring Duke's infrastructure would require hundreds of millions of dollars. Clearwater city leaders ultimately chose to renew their contract with Duke Energy in August.