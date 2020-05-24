Deputies: Child drowns at Siesta Key Public Beach

A child drowned at Siesta Key Public Beach on Sunday evening, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses said that several children were struggling approximately 100 yards offshore around 6:30 p.m. and adults swam out to help.

Deputies said one child was brought to shore unresponsive and was taken to an area hospital, where they died.

The other children were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigations section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

