Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting outside the Red Robin at Citrus Park Town Center, two detained

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting outside Red Robin at the Citrus Park Town Center Mall in Tampa.

Just after 7:00pm, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about shots fired outside the mall. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he died.

Officials say two people are being detained for questioning about their possible involvement. Deputies say the group was eating when a fight broke out. The victim was shot outside the front entrance of Red Robin.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.