Deputies: Two shot outside Land O' Lakes shopping center, two in custody

Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot outside a shopping center in Land O' Lakes early Monday evening, the Pasco County Sheriffs Office said.

Deputies responded to the Village Lakes Shopping Center around 5:45 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. Pasco deputies said the shooting happened in the parking lot near the intersection of US 41 and SR 54.

Investigators said they believe that an argument between four adults, who all knew each other, escalated. After the two adults that were shot were taken to the hospital, deputies said the other two were detained by law enforcement.

The shooting investigation remains active, and deputies have not released the conditions of the two who were shot.