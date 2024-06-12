DeSantis declares state of emergency in Sarasota County after major flooding

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday in multiple Florida counties impacted by major flooding from Invest 90L.

Sarasota County is included in the executive order from the governor as well as Broward, Collier, Lee and Miami-Dade counties. DeSantis said they were all impacted by major flooding.

He said Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and his team will be on-site coordinating the state's response.

It comes after major flooding was seen across the state from storms stemming from Invest 90L, a tropical disturbance over the Florida peninsula. FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills said more than eight inches of rain fell in a three-hour span in Sarasota on Tuesday.

Flooding could be a concern in the coming days as rain ramps up. About three to six inches of rain is expected to soak the Bay Area throughout the week, according to Mills.