National Hurricane Center keeping close eye on new tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on a potential tropical disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for some slow development early next week while the system moves slowly westward or west-northwestward," the NHC posted on its website Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said the disturbance has a 20 percent chance of forming over the next seven days.

FOX 13 meteorologist Valerie Mills says more than eight inches of rain fell in a three-hour span in Sarasota on Tuesday, making it one of the wettest days ever on record at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

The NHC is also monitoring Invest 90L, a tropical disturbance over the Florida peninsula, which is producing showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC said there is a potential for slow development once the system moves northeastward offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast Wednesday night.

If a disturbance were to form into a storm, the first name of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be called Alberto.

Flooding could be a concern in the coming days as rain ramps up. About three to six inches of rain is expected to soak the Bay Area throughout the week, according to Mills.

On Tuesday, Tampa International Airport reported a significant number of delays, with 106 delays and two cancelations reported at one point during the afternoon.

