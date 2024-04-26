DeSantis: Florida 'will not comply' with expanded Title IX protections

Governor Ron DeSantis vowed that Florida ‘will not comply’ with President Biden's Title IX expansions.

The Biden administration expanded regulations to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics in federally funded education programs.

READ: 5 injured after driver plows through 'active' construction zone on I-4 in Polk County

Notably absent is any mention of trans athletes, but on Thursday, the Florida governor accused the president of trying to inject gender ideology into education.

He claims expanding Title IX undermines opportunities for girls and women and violates parents' rights. DeSantis also claimed the president is abusing his constitutional authority.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is also railing against the new rules, claiming they shred protections for women and calling the move a betrayal by the White House. She promised to challenge the new regulations in court.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

At the governor's direction, Florida's education commissioner is warning superintendents and school districts this week to hold off on putting any changes into practice.

Florida joins other states, including Louisiana and Oklahoma, in rejecting the new federal regulations.