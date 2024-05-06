Your guide to hurricane season 2024
TAMPA - Hurricane season begins on June 1.
But right now, May 6-11 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.
NOAA and the National Hurricane Center are hosting National Hurricane Preparedness Week to prepare inland and coastal residents for the upcoming hurricane season.
National Hurricane Preparedness Week comes as most agencies predict an above-average hurricane season for 2024.
HURRICANE KIT
- Water: one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation (extra water for pets)
- Food - At least three days worth of non-perishable food to include canned soups, canned fruits & veggies, powdered or canned milk, dried fruit, powdered or individually packaged drinks, cereal, cookies, crackers, peanut butter and jelly, coffee and tea, canned meats and fish, etc.
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- A First-Aid kit
- Extra cellphone battery chargers fully charged
- Moist towelettes or baby wipes, garbage bags, and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Manual can opener
- Whistle to signal for help
- Local maps
- Prescription medications
- Non-prescription medications like pain relievers, antacids, anti-diarrhea medication
- Glasses, contact lens solution
- Baby supplies: plenty of formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, etc.
- Pet food
- Cash
- Candles
- Fuel and fuel can
- Ice chest and ice
- Non-electric clock
- Portable radio, battery-powered or handcrank
- Toiletries
- Window protection
- Family documents, copies of insurance policies, IDs, bank account records, birth certificates, passports in a waterproof, portable container and/or saved electronically
- Sleeping bags/blankets
- Fire extinguisher
- Matches in waterproof container
- Feminine hygiene products
- Paper plates, cups, paper towels, plastic utensils
- Bleach (not scented or color safe). Bleach can be used as a disinfectant using nine parts water to one part bleach, or to treat water by using 16 drops bleach per gallon of water.
- Dust mask and plastic sheeting and cut tape to help filter contaminated air
- Books, games, activities for children
TIP: Take a video or photo inventory of everything in your house on your cellphone for future reference.
FIND YOUR EVACUATION ZONE
- CITRUS COUNTY
- HERNANDO COUNTY
- HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
- MANATEE COUNTY
- PASCO COUNTY
- PINELLAS COUNTY
- POLK COUNTY
- SARASOTA COUNTY
SHELTERS BY COUNTY
- CITRUS COUNTY
- HERNANDO COUNTY
- HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
- MANATEE COUNTY
- PASCO COUNTY
- PINELLAS COUNTY
- POLK COUNTY
- SARASOTA COUNTY
CONTACTS BY COUNTY
- CITRUS COUNTY: (352) 249-2775 (this phone line is only open during emergencies or disasters)
- HERNANDO COUNTY: (352) 754-4083
- HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY: (813) 272-6600
- MANATEE COUNTY: (941) 749-3500
- PASCO COUNTY: (727) 847-8137
- PINELLAS COUNTY: (727) 464-4333
- POLK COUNTY: (863) 519-7320
- SARASOTA COUNTY: (941) 861-5000
