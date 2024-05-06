Your guide to hurricane season 2024

Hurricane season begins on June 1.

But right now, May 6-11 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.

NOAA and the National Hurricane Center are hosting National Hurricane Preparedness Week to prepare inland and coastal residents for the upcoming hurricane season.

National Hurricane Preparedness Week comes as most agencies predict an above-average hurricane season for 2024.

HURRICANE KIT

Water: one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation (extra water for pets)

Food - At least three days worth of non-perishable food to include canned soups, canned fruits & veggies, powdered or canned milk, dried fruit, powdered or individually packaged drinks, cereal, cookies, crackers, peanut butter and jelly, coffee and tea, canned meats and fish, etc.

Flashlight and extra batteries

A First-Aid kit

Extra cellphone battery chargers fully charged

Moist towelettes or baby wipes, garbage bags, and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener

Whistle to signal for help

Local maps

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications like pain relievers, antacids, anti-diarrhea medication

Glasses, contact lens solution

Baby supplies: plenty of formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, etc.

Pet food

Cash

Candles

Fuel and fuel can

Ice chest and ice

Non-electric clock

Portable radio, battery-powered or handcrank

Toiletries

Window protection

Family documents, copies of insurance policies, IDs, bank account records, birth certificates, passports in a waterproof, portable container and/or saved electronically

Sleeping bags/blankets

Fire extinguisher

Matches in waterproof container

Feminine hygiene products

Paper plates, cups, paper towels, plastic utensils

Bleach (not scented or color safe). Bleach can be used as a disinfectant using nine parts water to one part bleach, or to treat water by using 16 drops bleach per gallon of water.

Dust mask and plastic sheeting and cut tape to help filter contaminated air

Books, games, activities for children

TIP: Take a video or photo inventory of everything in your house on your cellphone for future reference.

FIND YOUR EVACUATION ZONE

SHELTERS BY COUNTY

CONTACTS BY COUNTY

CITRUS COUNTY: ( 352) 249-2775 (this phone line is only open during emergencies or disasters)

HERNANDO COUNTY: (352) 754-4083

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY: (813) 272-6600

MANATEE COUNTY: (941) 749-3500

PASCO COUNTY: (727) 847-8137

PINELLAS COUNTY: (727) 464-4333

POLK COUNTY: (863) 519-7320

SARASOTA COUNTY: (941) 861-5000

