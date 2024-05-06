Cyber-predator sting in Citrus County lands 15 suspects in jail

Press play above to watch press conference live

Fifteen ‘cyber-predators’ have been arrested in an undercover operation in Citrus County.

The undercover operation, which was dubbed ‘Operation Cyber Springsting’ was geared at nabbing dangerous cyber-predators who tried to have sexual relations with children.

During the operation, law enforcement officials posed as minors on various websites, waiting to be solicited through online messages by ‘cyber-predators.’

Investigators say despite knowing the child’s age, the suspects still sent sexually explicit pictures, messages, and detailed requests of various sexual activities they wanted to perform with the child.

According to CCSO, some suspects drove more than an hour away thinking they were going to be involved in sexual activity with a minor but were met by law enforcement officers.

"Operation Cyber Springsting removed 15 despicable criminals from our streets and put them behind bars, far away from our children. Each committed acts detrimental to the safety of our community, some even going as far as to travel for several hours to meet up with a child to carry out heinous acts," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "I am proud of the exceptional partnership between our agency and the law enforcement agencies who assisted in bringing these disgraceful monsters to justice. Our HTCU will continue to work diligently to stop sexual predators from preying on our children."

On Monday, the sheriff’s office is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to go over the results.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter