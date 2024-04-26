5 injured after driver plows through 'active' construction zone on I-4 in Polk County

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Two people were ejected from a car and seriously injured after crashing into multiple tractor-trailers on I-4 in Polk County while evading law enforcement at speeds reaching 130 mph.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at just before midnight, a trooper spotted a Toyota Camry traveling west on I-4 going 102 mph and tried to pull the car over.

The Camry then took off, however, at speeds of up to 130 mph. The vehicle continued evading the trooper until it reached an active construction zone where only the left lane of the interstate was open.

The car drove into the closed portion of the interstate and careened into two tractor-trailers that had been within the construction zone. The impact separated the Camry into multiple pieces, according to FHP, ejecting the two male occupants to the inside shoulder of the highway.

A Subaru car was also struck by portions of the Camry as it passed through the area of the collision, troopers said. The two men inside the Camry suffered serious injuries, and the drivers of the semi-trucks and Subaru all suffered minor injuries.

The early morning crash caused major delays on I-4 in Polk County on Friday.

After the crash, troopers found over $5,000 in currency and several pounds of marijuana inside the Camry.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The crash closed westbound lanes of I-4 near Polk Parkway and Memorial Boulevard until 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.