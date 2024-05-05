Sarasota man hit by 2 vehicles during deadly crash: FHP

A 40-year-old Sarasota man died at the scene of a crash on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the man was trying to walk north across all the travel lanes of SR 72 (Clark Road). According to troopers, the man was crossing in front of approaching traffic.

Authorities say a 24-year-old Sarasota man was headed west on Clark Road while approaching the intersection with Swift Road. According to FHP, the 24-year-old was driving a sedan in the right lane.

READ: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after boating incident near the Courtney Campbell Causeway: FWC

An SUV that was being driven by a 34-year-old Sarasota man was behind the sedan, according to troopers.

Officials say the sedan collided with the man who was trying to cross, and he ended up in the travel lanes.

The SUV also hit the man, according to FHP.

Troopers say the pedestrian died, and the 24-year-old driver had minor injuries. The other driver and his 9-year-old passenger were not injured, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter