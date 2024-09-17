Gov. DeSantis hosts news conference in West Palm Beach with law enforcement
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in West Palm Beach with law enforcement on Tuesday morning.
DeSantis will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, and others.
WATCH: Body cam video shows deputies arresting Ryan Routh, alleged suspect in Trump assassination attempt
The press conference is slated to begin at 9 a.m.
The topic of discussion has not been released, but the event comes a day after federal prosecutors charged Ryan Routh in an apparent second assassination attempt against the former president, Donald Trump, at his golf course in West Palm Beach.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.