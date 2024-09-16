WATCH: Body cam video shows deputies arresting Ryan Routh, alleged suspect in Trump assassination attempt

On Monday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released body cam video of Ryan Routh, the alleged suspect in the Trump assassination attempt, being taken into custody.

Investigators said Former President Donald Trump and current Republican presidential nominee was the target of an assassination attempt while he was golfing at his golf course in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

U.S. Secret Service agents fired at a man who pointed an AK-style rifle with a scope through a chain-linked fence. Local authorities said the gunman was about 400 yards to 500 yards away from Trump and hiding in shrubbery.

Trump was not injured and the suspect who ran off was later identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh. A witness at the golf course took photos of Routh's vehicle and license plate.

He was arrested not long after authorities put out a "very urgent" alert. Routh was pulled over on Interstate 95 in Martin County by deputies.

READ: Trump's apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf course: What we know so far

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando to discuss the benefits of the Florida Prepaid college program on Monday and briefly answered a question about the assassination attempt on Trump.

The governor was asked if he had spoken to the former president since the incident during the press conference.

DeSantis responded by saying that he had not spoken to Donald Trump yet but reiterated that Florida would be launching its own investigation.

"I mean, I look at the federal government, with all due respect to them, you know, those same agencies that are prosecuting Trump in that jurisdiction are now going to be investigating this. I just think that that may not be the best thing for for this country. Nevertheless, they have their prerogative, but we have our prerogative," said DeSantis.

Sunday's incident happened only two months after another attempt on Trump's life at a rally in Pennsylvania.

FOX 35 Orlando and FOX News Digital contributed to this story.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: