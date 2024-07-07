Detours and congestion around Kennedy Blvd and Willow Ave next week

Starting Sunday night at 9pm and for the next five days (weather permitting), drivers in South Tampa may face major congestion around Kennedy Boulevard due to a CSX railroad repair project.

The Florida Department of Transportation will close Kennedy Boulevard at Willow Avenue. Officials say they expect the closure to lead to significant congestion along the planned detour routes on West Cleveland and West Platt Streets.

According to officials, detour signs and electronic message boards will be in place to help guide drivers in the area.