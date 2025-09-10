Detroit Tigers, City of Lakeland break ground on $33M state-of-the-art training facility

The Brief The facility will be a four-story, 59,000-square-foot facility with a dormitory, classroom, recreation hall and more. Lakeland has been the team's Spring Training home since 1934. The new facility will be ready in February 2027.



The City of Lakeland and the Detroit Tigers announced they will be building a new state-of-the-art training facility for the team.

Officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a $33 million cutting-edge residential and training facility at the TigerTown complex.

"This is big," said Bob Donahey, the director of parks, recreation and cultural arts. "This is the longest relationship between a major league baseball franchise and a city."

Big picture view:

Lakeland has been the team's Spring Training home since 1934 – for more than 90 years – and this new investment reinforces that long-standing partnership. Officials said the goal is to ensure this facility is a home away from home for the athletes.

What we know:

It will be a four-story, 59,000-square-foot facility with a dormitory, classroom, recreation hall and more. The old, outdated dormitory was built in 1971. The team's assistant general manager said it will be a place for teammates to develop and be supported.

"They'll form friendships," said Ryan Garko, the team's assistant general manager. "Lifelong friendships in the recreation spaces that will last a lifetime, and they'll grow and learn together and, hopefully, move on to bigger and better things, but it will all start in that building."

The Tigers bring in a significant amount of economic development for the city — $55 million annually.

"It's all of the visitors who come here from around the country and internationally to spend time in Lakeland," said Shawn Sherrouse, the city manager. "They stay in our hotels and restaurants. They shop in our stores."

What's next:

The new facility will be ready in February 2027.