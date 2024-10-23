DI Coffee Bar on Davis Islands back in business after Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The DI Coffee Bar has been a staple on Davis Islands for 11 years.

Ramon Perez, the owner of the coffee bar, worked to reopen as soon as possible after Hurricane Milton, so there could be some sort of normalcy for customers.

"It’s a place for people to feel comfortable inside. It’s what we’ve wanted to do since the beginning," said Perez.

He originally opened DI Coffee Bar because he didn’t feel like driving all the way to MacDill Avenue for a good Cuban toast and café con leche.

"We never expected it to do, or be, what it has become," he shared.

DI serves a variety of hot and cold coffee drinks, as well as sandwiches, salads, and burritos. They also offer a large selection of beer and wine.

One of the most popular items on the menu is their Cuban sandwich. A sign on the front door says it’s the second best in town.

"I think the Colombia Restaurant has the best Cuban sandwich in Tampa. I’m fine with second best, you kidding me?" Perez laughed.

DI Coffee Bar is open seven days a week. To see their full menu and list of events, which includes live music, click here.

