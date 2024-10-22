Florida residents planning to sell homes, leave the state after hurricane season: 'We're done'

After back-to-back storms this hurricane season, many residents are planning to sell their homes to either move out of flood zones, or out of the Sunshine State completely. Some wasted no time with a contract for a new home.

"We're not going to move back into this house, it was a very traumatic, and I don’t want to go through this again," said Jody Hameroff, a St. Petersburg resident. "We actually have a contract on a new house, we’re just not going to come back here. No joke, my husband had someone looking for us two days after [Helene]."

Right next door, her neighbor in Shore Acres said they're also selling after they rebuild.

READ: Why didn’t the stormwater pumps work? Leaders hold meeting on North Tampa neighborhoods’ flooding

"Is this worth going through again? How am I going to feel next year, let alone two weeks later like this one was?" said Chris Beardslee, a Shore Acres resident. "It’s more important for peace of mind for the future to move along and sell the house for what we can get for it."

Beardslee said his family tried convincing him to leave the state, but he couldn’t leave his law practice in the area.

"You think, should I move home where I grew up? Could we move across the country? But for my profession, it keeps me in the area," he said.

He plans to rebuild first, but a relator said she's getting dozens of calls – some from residents wanting to sell their homes while its still gutted.

MORE: Ridge Manor residents salvage what they can from homes surrounded by floodwaters

"They don't want to do it anymore, and I don't really blame them, of course," said Tampa Bay area realtor Eileen Bedinghaus. "So, they're very discouraged. And of everyone that I've met with so far, all but one are for sure going to sell."

However, she warned there are some problems with these sudden moves.

"Moving out of their area there's other issues, such as the values are increasing for areas that are not in a flood zone, taxes will increase when they move, and they're very concerned about what is going to happen to their insurance," said Bedinghaus.

"For some it's their fourth flood, and I don't know how they stayed after the first one, but I'm not interested in going through a second one," said Beardslee.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: