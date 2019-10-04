Disney shops open inside dozens of Target stores on Friday

article

Your next Target run might be a bit more magical.

Starting Oct. 4, permanent Disney shops are opening up inside 25 Target stores, including a Clearwater location. An additional 40 Disney shops will open by October 2020.

Target, which has long sold Disney merchandise, says the Disney shops will average about 750 square feet each and will be located near children's clothing and toys. They will feature more than 450 items, including more than 100 products that were previously only available at Disney retail locations. The shops will feature music, interactive displays, photo opportunities and a seating area where families can watch Disney movie clips.

The retail giant first announced the new Disney shops in August. And it's planning a new store near the entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.

Disney, which operates about 300 of its owns stores globally, is looking for new ways to reach customers amid weak traffic declines at malls. Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said there's a 90% overlap between Disney and Target customers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.