Dog park shooting: Accused killer due in court for 'stand your ground' hearing

The man accused of targeting and killing another man because he was gay is expected back in a Tampa courtroom on Friday, with his lawyers set to present new evidence claiming the shooting was in self-defense.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Gerald Radford earlier this year. Prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder and a hate crime enhancement, and he has been held without bond since his arrest.

According to HCSO, Radford repeatedly harassed John Walter Lay for more than two years, calling him a homophobic slur and making derogatory remarks about Lay's sexual orientation.

On Feb. 1, 2024, Lay recorded a selfie video and sent it to a friend, saying Radford had threatened his life.

The next day, according to investigators, Radford shot and killed the 52-year-old during a struggle at the West Dog Park off North Occident Street near Tampa.

"Mr. Radford approached him and told him ‘You’re going to die, you’re going to die,’ and then 24 hours later Mr. Radford, in fact, shoots and kills our victim," argued Prosecutor Ron Gale at a hearing in March.

Radford, who is now 66, gave detectives a different version of events. He claimed Lay would say things to him just to "wind him up," and that four months before the shooting, Lay told him, "I don't know if I should tell you this, but I've been doing it on purpose just to see what your reaction would be."

In a later interview, Radford told detectives he started going to therapy and, "realized the victim had both of the victim’s hands on the defendant’s gun during their physical struggle. He believes the victim was trying to turn the gun on him."

Radford and his lawyers are using the "stand your ground" defense. Last month, they requested a new hearing based on text message evidence they say proves that Lay, and not Radford, was the aggressor.

Friday's hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.

