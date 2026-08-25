Dog stuck in Tampa storm drain rescued, recovering from health issues, Hillsborough officials say

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The Brief Hillsborough County Animal Control officers and police rescued an 8-year-old shih tzu trapped inside a Tampa storm drain on Monday. Veterinary staff are monitoring the dog at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center for matted hair, burned feet and fleas. The rescued shih tzu lacks a microchip and will remain under veterinary care before potential placement for adoption or rescue transfer.



A shih tzu was rescued from a storm drain Monday in Tampa after animal control officers and police found the dog stuck inside, according to Hillsborough County officials.

Tampa storm drain dog rescue

What we know:

Hillsborough County Animal Control officers used a net to pull the dog from the drain. She was then brought to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, where veterinary staff are monitoring her condition.

The dog is estimated to be about 8 years old and may have been stuck inside the storm drain for some time, officials said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County government

She was found with several health issues, including fleas, severely matted hair and burned feet, according to officials.

Despite her condition, officials said the dog has remained calm and friendly with staff at the center.

Hillsborough Pet Resource Center veterinary care

What's next:

The shih tzu does not have a microchip, officials said. She will remain under the care of veterinary staff while her medical condition is evaluated.

Depending on her recovery and medical needs, officials said the dog could eventually be placed up for adoption or transferred to an animal rescue group.