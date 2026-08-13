'Doing it for your country': Sarasota gymnasts head to world championships

The Brief Three gymnasts from Sarasota's EVO Gymnastics were named to the five-member U.S. Men's World Championships Team. EVO Gymnastics qualified six gymnasts for the U.S. National Team, marking the highest total of any program in the country. The World Championships will take place in October in the Netherlands, serving as the first team qualifier for the 2028 Olympics.



A local gymnastics training facility in Sarasota is celebrating a major milestone after three of its elite athletes earned spots on the national roster representing the country on the international stage.

Sarasota gymnasts make roster

What we know:

Danila Leykin, Shane Wiskus and Kameron Nelson were selected to the five-member U.S. Men's World Championships Team following their performances at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Phoenix. Officials consider the national event one of the most critical competitions of the season, bringing together top athletes from across the country. Additionally, EVO Gymnastics leads the nation with six gymnasts placed on the U.S. National Team. Along with Leykin, Wiskus and Nelson, the national team includes Crew Bold, Josh Karnes and Donnell Whittenburg.

Elite program builds momentum

Why you should care:

The Sarasota-based program has rapidly developed into a premier training hub for elite athletes competing at the highest level of the sport.

"Over the last three years, we built a program here that is second to none in your own country, just in your own backyard, you can see future Olympians train day in and day out here in Sarasota," Head Coach Syque Caesar said.

Athlete motivation

What they're saying:

Athletes are preparing for their training ahead of the global event. "We’re going to take a small dip just for a couple of days, but just taking the motivation of going to the world championships and knowing you’re doing this not for yourself or just your team, which is very important, but you’re doing it for your country and using that as motivation to just grind through," Leykin said. "It won’t be easy, but I’m excited".

World Championships ahead

What's next:

The athletes will continue their daily training regimens in Sarasota before heading overseas. The World Championships take place in mid-October in the Netherlands, marking the first opportunity for Team USA to qualify as a group for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by Fox 13's Kimberly Kuizon through interviews conducted with U.S. Men's World Championships Team member Danila Leykin and EVO Gymnastics Head Coach Syque Caesar, along with competition results from the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.



