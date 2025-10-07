Double murder suspect surprises the court taking the stand in his own defense

The Brief The murder trial for Angel Cuz-Choc is in the 2nd week of testimony. The defense presented the defendant as the only witness for their side of the case. The judge presented the jury with instructions for what they are obligated to do following the completion of testimony from both sides.



The murder trial for an illegal immigrant charged with stabbing and beating to death his girlfriend and stabbing to death her daughter had an unusual turn of events as the suspect took the stand in his own defense.

The backstory:

Prosecutors used all of last week to establish their capital murder case against Angel Cuz Choc.

It was April 2024 when Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 3720 Sumner Road following a 911 call about a woman with traumatic injuries lying face down in a shed.

Witnesses on scene directed those deputies to where they found Amalia Coc Choc de Pec dead with visible injuries consistent with a violent struggle.

They followed a blood trail into the home and also found Coc Choc de Pec’s daughter, Juana Estrella, also dead from several stab wounds.

During the murder trial, those deputies spoke to the court along with the crime scene technicians who examined the murdered victims.

Homicide detectives developed leads on the suspect, and detailed to the court how Angel Cuz Choc was controlling and demanding in the relationship with the victim and her daughter.

He was last seen with the two victims at the home.

What they're saying:

After the defense barely challenged the criminal case that the State Attorney’s Office presented, they surprised the court by putting the defendant on the stand in his own defense on Tuesday.

Angel Cuz-Choc had to speak to the court through an interpreter. His demeanor was subdued, and he kept his gaze primarily down towards the microphone at the witness stand.

The defense tried to present that Cuz-Choz was not the killer. They addressed how much he loved the victim, Coc Choc de Pec, and treated her daughter as his own.

The prosecution confronted Cuz-Choc with the challenge that no one else was present at the time of the murders. No one else had access to the victims in the time frame presented. How did he, Cuz-Choc, explain the deaths in that time frame?

His response to the prosecution over and over again through the interpreter was, "I don’t remember."

Each question about the violence brought the same response.

The prosecutor challenged that memory, or lack of memory with the fact that someone who didn’t remember committing a crime would not flee from the scene and deliberately hid from law enforcement officers.

The prosecutor reminded Cuz-Choc that the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy K9 team tracked him down, and he actively resisted them during his arrest.

What's next:

The jury has been given instructions in the case and will begin deliberations once the closing arguments are completed by the prosecution and defense.