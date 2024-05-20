Expand / Collapse search

Dover double murder suspect to be formally charged at arraignment hearing

Published  May 20, 2024 7:19am EDT
Hillsborough County
Arraignment for Dover double murder suspect

Angel Cuz Choc is set to be arraigned Monday, weeks after investigators say he killed a woman and her 4-year-old daughter at a mobile home in Dover. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.

TAMPA - Prosecutors in Hillsborough County plan to formally charge the man accused of killing a woman and her 4-year-old daughter at a home in April.

Lawyers for Angel Cuz Choc will be in court for Monday's arraignment hearing, but the suspected killer is not expected to attend.

The sheriff's office says Cuz Choc stabbed 36-year-old Amalia Coc Choc de Pec and her daughter multiple times at a mobile home in Dover on April 24.

Deputies quickly launched a search for Cuz Choc, catching him the following day in the woods about two miles from the crime scene.

Bodycam video shows Dover murder suspect arrest

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released bodycam video showing deputies arresting a double murder suspect, Angel Cuz-Choc, on Thursday.

Last week, State Attorney Suzy Lopez announced her office will seek the death penalty in the case.

Lopez also says Cuz Choc is wanted in Guatemala for the murder of a woman in 2022, along with the rape and murder of another woman in 2023. Investigators say he entered the U.S. illegally last year.

