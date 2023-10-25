Dr. BBQ one-hour supper: Coffee-rubbed pork tenderloin with peach barbecue drizzle

Learn to make coffee-rubbed pork tenderloin with peach barbecue drizzle that was created for The Big Green Egg Cookbook.

Ingredients

2 pork tenderloins, about 1 pound each

1 – 2 tablespoons olive oil

Coffee Rub

2 tablespoons ground coffee

1 tablespoon Sugar in the Raw

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Peach Barbecue Sauce

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup peach preserves

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

¼ teaspoon finely ground black pepper

In a small bowl combine the coffee, Sugar in the Raw, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Mix well and set aside.

Prepare the grill or oven to cook direct at 400°.

Trim any fat or silver-skin from the tenderloins. Brush lightly with olive oil. Season the tenderloins liberally with the coffee rub. Let rest for 10 minutes before cooking.

Meanwhile, prepare the sauce by adding the ketchup, preserves, vinegar and pepper to a small saucepan. Place over medium heat. Stir well and cook just until combined, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool.

Place the tenderloins directly on the cooking grate. Cook for 5-6 minutes until well browned then turn. Cook another 5-6 minutes and turn again to brown the pork well on all sides. When the pork tenderloins reach an internal temp of 140° remove them to a platter and tent loosely with foil. Let rest 5 minutes.

Slice the tenderloins thinly and serve drizzled with the sauce.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.