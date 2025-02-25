'Dress for Success' empowering women to re-enter workforce with confidence

The Brief Dress for Success empowers women to re-enter the workforce with confidence by providing them with professional clothing and accessories. Since its founding 26 years ago, the organization has provided interview coaching and career support to more than 35,000 women. Now, they’re inviting the community to lace up their sneakers for the 10th annual PowerWalk 2025 on March 29 at the Citrus Park Mall.



For 26 years, one local organization has been empowering women by providing professional clothing and accessories to help them enter or re-enter the workforce with confidence.

For women looking to take the next step in their careers, sometimes all they need is the right outfit to make a lasting first impression. That’s where Dress for Success comes in.

What they're saying:

"The empowering of women that come here through that door, that need help, that sometimes are broken, and we are here to wrap our arms around them and give them a sense of safety, a sense of pride, a sense of empowerment," Lisette Parsons, Executive Director of Dress for Success said.

Since its founding 26 years ago, the organization has provided business attire, interview coaching and career support to more than 35,000 women, helping them step into the workforce with dignity and confidence.

"It was just such a humbling, satisfying, gratifying feeling that I now put people over profits and I love it," Parsons added.

What's next:

Now, they’re inviting the community to lace up their sneakers for the 10th annual PowerWalk 2025.

"When you support one woman, when you support two, when you support 35,000, you're impacting not just those women, but you're impacting their families because many of these women are single women," said Laurell Jones, Event Chair of Power Walk 2025, said.

Participants of all ages will walk the 5k together, symbolizing the journey women take toward financial independence.

"We'll have something for everybody. We'll have face painting for the kids," said Jones. "We'll have the carousels open for them to have some fun. We'll have a DJ with some great music."

The event is expected to draw hundreds, with proceeds going directly to support clothing donations, mentorship programs and job-readiness training.

"Let's be powerful by numbers. We want to help. We're here to help. And we're here to service you," said Parsons.

The PowerWalk 2025 is on March 29 at the Citrus Park Mall.

