Providing bikes for kids in need 25 years later

As we celebrate Black Heritage Month, one man's dedication to service through his bicycle ministry has made a lasting impact 25 years later.

Russell Johnson embarked on a mission to provide bicycles to those in need with just eight dollars to his name.

"The very first kid I delivered a bike to, I withdrew the eight dollars we had left in our checking account, purchased the helmet at Big Lots, and went and delivered it to her," said Johnson. "And from there, thousands and thousands of bikes were given."

Though he later entrusted the ministry to another organization, its impact remains close to his heart.

"Mike Olson took over the bike ministry and started helping to steward it even beyond what I could do, because the legacy was not around me, it was around the community and serving others," Johnson stated.

Born in Springfield, Mass., Johnson did not come from humble beginnings, yet his childhood was not without challenges.

"It was very difficult because, when I was in elementary school, I had a lot of friends," said Johnson. "But once I hit middle school, I started getting bullied for the color of my skin, and I couldn't understand why."

His family was the only Black family in his small town, an experience that shaped his perspective and drive to serve others.

"My brothers and I and my sister, we had to write a book report for our mother in order to watch TV on the weekend, and that's the only TV we could watch other than a half hour news every evening. That was really important to them because my parents always said, the more words that you learn, the more respect you will gain when you walk into the room," Johnson explained.

After graduating from the University of Tampa in 1993, Johnson began his career as a clinical case manager.

"It's one thing to work with the inner-city kid or kid living in poverty, but it's also another thing to leave them stuck where they're at. To me, we have to really transition kids and young people and adults out of that," Johnson said.

Over the years, his passion for helping young people led him to his current role with Young Life, a faith-based organization founded in 1941.

"Young Life also really helps kids to grow with their financial challenges, and taking them through budgeting classes and helping them to really understand what generosity is all about," Johnson said.

Through his work, he strives to help young people reach their full potential.

"If you're here to serve your community, it shouldn't matter if you're paid for it or not," said Johnson. "If you really have a passion to make a difference in an impact, then just go out and do it."

Johnson hopes his example of service will inspire others to lend a hand to those in need.

"I don't want a street named after me. I don't want anything named after me. When I pass on and when I'm no longer here, I want others to pick up the torch and do the same thing for their neighbor and care for each other," Johnson said.

Johnson's latest passion is serving as the board chair of Rebuild Tampa, a new nonprofit that helps inner-city kids to connect to the trades.

