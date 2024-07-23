Expand / Collapse search

Driver injured after crashing into mobile home in Brooksville

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 23, 2024 8:24am EDT
Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A driver crashed their car through a mobile home in Brooksville early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. 

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, they responded to a car crash into a mobile home in the 14000 block of Brookridge Boulevard in Brooksville in ‘the early morning hours’ of Tuesday. 

No one in the home was injured, but the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. 

