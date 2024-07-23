Driver injured after crashing into mobile home in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A driver crashed their car through a mobile home in Brooksville early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, they responded to a car crash into a mobile home in the 14000 block of Brookridge Boulevard in Brooksville in ‘the early morning hours’ of Tuesday.
Photo courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
No one in the home was injured, but the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
