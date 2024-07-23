Ashley Benefield trial: Opening statements begin for Bradenton mother in husband's death

Opening statements are set to begin in the trial of a former ballerina accused of shooting and killing her husband in Bradenton in 2020.

A jury was seated on Monday in Ashley Bennefield's murder trial, who was arrested for killing her estranged husband, Doug, in September 2020.

Ashley claimed she acted in self-defense after Doug allegedly tried attacking her that night. Prosecutors will argue, though, that there were no signs of abuse, and, rather, Ashley did this as as a last-ditch effort to gain custody of their daughter, who was two years old at the time.

The two got married in South Carolina 13 days after meeting in 2016. Ashley moved to Florida after learning she was pregnant and began fighting for sole custody of their child, accusing Doug of abuse, which a judge never found to be credible.

Doug was killed while in Florida helping Ashley move her and their daughter's belongings to Maryland where the couple planned to live separately but in the same state.

Protestors, organized by Ashley's pastor, Mike Brown, showed their support for the former ballerina outside of the courtroom on Monday as a jury was seated in her trial.

Ashley and Doug's daughter protesting in support of Ashley outside the courtroom

"We really are standing for Ashley," explained Pastor Brown. "We have a group of domestic violence survivors who are standing with us and we really want to see justice prevail."

Doug's cousin, Tommie Douglas Benefield Jr., plans to testify in the case. FOX 13 spoke with him on Monday.

"We have known the facts of the case from very early on. We knew all along he had been fooled. That's because he didn’t want to lose a wife and a second child. He did everything he could."

He said Doug, a Navy veteran, was just trying to do the right thing.

"Just a good guy who fell in love with a woman. Made a really bad choice to marry in 13 days. He did everything he could do to put a family together with his daughter, on very short notice. Bringing a young woman into a home and none of it went well," Tommie said.

Doug and Ashley

On Monday, The defense team attempted to delay the trial by 60 days, asking for a continuance and claiming recent rulings by the court had severely impaired Ashley's ability to present an effective defense.

Judge Matt Whyte denied the motion, saying the defense has had more than enough time to prepare in the 3 ½ years since she was charged in 2020.

A judge has already told Ashley, who's out on bond, that she faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison if found guilty.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.