These Florida cities have the best drivers in the country: report

A new report is revealing which US cities have the best drivers and the findings may surprise you.

According to a study by QuoteWizard, at least two Florida cities made the cut, ranking among the country's best drivers – Orlando and Tampa.

Of the 35 cities on the list, Orlando came in at No. 13 and Tampa at No. 20.

The study analyzed driving factors like speeding tickets, citations – such as running a red light or using a cellphone while driving – accidents and DUIs to come up with the rankings.

The study found Detroit, Michigan, overall has the best drivers in the nation due to its low rate of accidents and the second-lowest rate of speeding tickets.

Which cities have the worst drivers in the U.S.?

So which US cities have the worst drivers? The study found the coastal town of Virginia Beach, Virginia, to have the worst drivers in the country. It ranked No.1 for having the worst drivers due to its high rates of citations. Virginia also ranks among one of the top 10 states for DUIs, the report stated.

The only Florida city on the worst drivers list was Jacksonville.

