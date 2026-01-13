Citrus County community grieving after 2 teens die in tunnel collapse: ‘They were just kids’

The Brief The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says the teens dug a hole and a tunnel in a sandpit about four to five feet deep, then it collapsed on them. Community members remember George Watts, 14, and Derrick Hubbard, 14, as adventurous and fun. The community is now raising money for their families through the Citrus County Education Foundation.



The tight-knit community in Citrus County is in shock and grieving as they remember two teens — best friends — who died in a horrific tragedy.

What we know:

"They were just kids," Corey Edwards, their coach and mentor in the 352 Legends program, said. "They were just kids doing what we try to tell kids to do, get outside and play."

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said George Watts, 14, and best friend Derrick Hubbard, 14, dug a hole and a tunnel in a sandpit near Sportsman’s Park in Inverness on Sunday.

It was four to five feet deep, according to the sheriff’s office’s report, and collapsed on them. The report says their parents realized something was wrong when the boys didn’t answer their cell phones at lunchtime.

Their parents found the boys’ bikes and shoes by the sandpit, but they were nowhere to be found. They feared the worst and called for help as they started digging.

Timeline:

Hubbard was unresponsive when first responders reached him, the CCSO report says. He didn’t have a pulse and CPR was started immediately. He was transported to HCA Citrus where he was later pronounced dead.

Watts was alive and had a pulse when first responders reached him, but he wasn’t conscious or breathing on his own. He was also brought to HCA Citrus and then flown to UF Health Shands in Gainesville in critical condition.

However, he died around 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday. His family is now hoping to donate his organs.

"Our hearts are with both families as they grieve the tremendous loss of their sons. We hope the community will continue to respect their privacy and unite in remembering and celebrating both boys," CCSO said.

It’s unclear how long the boys were trapped.

"They were guardians like I've mentioned. They were protectors of a lot of people, and they'll never be forgotten, never," Edwards said.

What they're saying:

"These boys were old school, old souls. They were what we were like when we were kids when we didn't have all this technology. These kids were outside every day, and a tragic accident that, honestly, no one could have predicted. No one could've done anything different," Edwards said.

He added, "They were digging a hole. They were having fun, being adventurous, using their imagination. They're doing things that we preach to kids that we want them to do and, unfortunately, this just turned into a tragedy."

The friends, who grew up together and were like brothers, family and friends say, played several sports and had just won the Citrus NFL Flag Football league championship.

"Their teammates loved them. They were always leaders on the team. The leadership traits were there. We always talked about it, watched them the way that they would, you know, take things competitively in a recreational league. Really, it was a thing that we, you know, a badge of honor for them because they were just able to lead and get kids to be better on the field and off the field," Edwards said.

Family and friends of the teens say they were one of a kind, patient, funny and adventurous.

"It really killed a part of all of us, losing them. This is a pain that will never subside. Born together and passed together. A true friendship most of us as adults never even get to experience," Lina Bilodeau said.

What's next:

The community is now raising money for their families through the Citrus County Education Foundation.

"If you're not familiar with Citrus County, this is a community. This is a rock. This place supports one another like no other place in the world," Edwards said.

Citrus Tattoos has also posted that all of their proceeds from an event this Saturday will go to support the boys’ families and helping with funeral expenses.