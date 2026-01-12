Children’s Gasparilla 2026 Guide: Here’s what to know

The Brief The Children's Gasparilla Parade is Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 12 - 7:30 p.m. From street closures to parade routes and festivities, this guide goes over everything you need to know as the pirates take over. FOX 13 is the proud media sponsor for the Children's Gasparilla parade and will be broadcasting it live.



Argh you ready? Tampa’s annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival is right around the corner, but first, Children’s Gasparilla will send swashbuckling pirates throughout Tampa.

From street closures to parade routes and festivities, this guide goes over everything you need to know as the pirates take over.

When is Children’s Gasparilla 2026?

Children’s Gasparilla in downtown Tampa

January 24, 2026

12 – 7:30 p.m.

What roads are closed for the Children’s Gasparilla Parade?

Friday, January 16, 2026 - Sunday, February 1, 2026

Bayshore Blvd. Crossovers at DeSoto Ave., Nance Ave., Albany Ave., and Gunby Ave. will be closed.

Friday, January 23, 2026, at 10 p.m.

Bayshore Blvd. Northbound/Southbound from Gandy Blvd. to Platt St./Channelside Dr. will be closed

Davis Islands Bridge off-ramp onto Northbound Bayshore Blvd. will be closed.

Bay-to-Bay Blvd. from Ysabella Ave. to Bayshore Blvd. will be closed.

Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

Bay-to-Bay Blvd. from MacDill Ave. to Bayshore Blvd. will be closed.

Where can I park for Children’s Gasparilla?

Pam Iorio Parking Garage (S. Florida Ave & Channelside Dr.)

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. - $15

2 – 9 p.m. - $35

Tampa Convention Center Garage (Tampa St. & Brorein St.)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. -$15

4 – 9 p.m. - $25

Fort Brooke Garage (Whiting St. between Franklin St. & Florida Ave.)

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. - $15

Whiting St. Garage (N. Morgan St.)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - $15

4 – 9 p.m. - $25

Selmon Expressway Downtown parking lots

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - $15

4 – 9 p.m. - $25

On-street parking meters will be enforced from 8 a.m. until midnight.

The free Jolley Roger Trolley will run on a continuous loop, as it picks up and drops off event attendees at the intersections of both Platt St. and Bayshore Blvd., as well as Bay-to-Bay Blvd. and Bayshore Blvd. It will run from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

What is the schedule of events for Children’s Gasparilla?

12-2 p.m.: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Rodeo- Bayshore Blvd between Rome and Dakota Ave. (Free to participate, no registration required)

12-2 p.m.: Gasparilla Preschooler’s Stroll (Pre-registration required)

12-4 p.m.: Gasparilla Air Invasion, including parachute jumpers

4-6:15 p.m.: Children’s Gasparilla Parade

6:15-7 p.m.: Nighttime Gasparilla Air Invasion including the Jose Gasparilla ship light display

7-7:30 p.m.: "Piratechnic Finale" Fireworks Show

Can I drink alcohol at the Children’s Gasparilla parade?

No. Drinking alcohol is prohibited during the Children’s Gasparilla parade.

Safety Tips

Text GASPARILLA to 888-777 to receive Gasparilla event updates, traffic alerts, and safety tips.

See Something, Say Something

The Tampa Police Department asks all attendees to remain vigilant during the parade and report any suspicious activity. As always, officers will be stationed along the route. There are several other ways to contact the police department:

Have a Meeting Place

Tampa officials recommend establishing a meeting place ahead of time in case someone in your krewe gets lost. Due to large crowds, there may be limited cell service during the event.

Take a Photo of Your Child in Costume

Law enforcement officials recommend taking a photo of your child on the day of the parade. This will help law enforcement officers quickly identify your child by their pirate garb. If you lose your child, alert the closest officer immediately. They will be stationed along the entire route.

FOX 13 is the proud media sponsor for the Children's Gasparilla parade and will be broadcasting it live on Saturday, January 24.