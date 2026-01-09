Clearwater quacks up: world's largest 'rubber duck' goes up in park

The Brief An enormous inflatable 'rubber' duck, touted as the world’s largest, is now towering over Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater. Crews began inflating the 61-foot duck just after 6:30 a.m. Friday. The massive duck, known as "Mama Duck," will stay in the park for several weeks, turning heads from the Memorial Causeway bridge, and likely clogging a few camera rolls.



An enormous inflatable 'rubber' duck, touted as the world’s largest, is now towering over Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater as residents woke up to a sight that’s hard to miss and impossible to ignore.

Crews started installing and inflating what's been touted as the world’s largest rubber duck early Friday morning at Coachman Park. When fully upright, the bright yellow duck towers more than six stories tall, stretching 61 feet into the air.

The process is part spectacle, part precision work. Workers carefully unrolled the duck’s vinyl body, connected industrial blowers, and slowly brought "Mama Duck" to life as the sun came up.

It’s not a one-pump-and-done job. Inflation takes time, coordination, and the right conditions to keep the duck steady as it fills with air.

Why you should care:

Beyond the spectacle, the installation is expected to draw spectators from across the region and generate a notable economic impact in the area.

Coachman Park transforms in a matter of hours, going from open waterfront space to home of a giant floating icon. For anyone passing through downtown Clearwater, it’s a sight that practically demands a double take.

And yes, it’s a little ridiculous. That’s part of the appeal.

What's next:

Once installation wraps up, the duck will remain at Coachman Park for the next few weeks. The city plans to host multiple public events around the installation during its stay, though the duck itself is the main attraction. No frills required.

Love it or laugh at it, one thing’s certain: Clearwater is officially quacking up.