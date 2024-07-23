Dunedin students win top award at National History Day Contest

History was made in Maryland this summer, with students from Dunedin taking top honors at the National History Day Contest.

The team from Dunedin Highland Middle School took the first-place award for Junior Group Performance. They spent months researching the Boston Tea Party, then performed what they learned on stage at the competition.

The winning team, along with their teacher, Teresa Bergstrom, dropped by FOX 13 to talk to anchors Chris Cato and Linda Hurtado.

