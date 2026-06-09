Dunedin warns of program cuts if voters approve property tax initiative

The Brief Dunedin is considering deep cuts to firefighting, libraries and parks to prepare for a looming property tax-slashing ballot measure. Mayor Maureen Freaney warns that expanding the homestead exemption could cost the city up to $6.2 million annually. Local advocates fear the loss of funding will threaten trail maintenance and environmental care at popular sites like Hammock Park.



Dunedin leaders are weighing potential service cuts to the fire department, public parks and libraries as voters prepare to decide on a November ballot initiative that could significantly strip property tax revenue from local governments.

Dunedin budget threats

What we know:

Dunedin Mayor Maureen Freaney said a property tax cut placed on the ballot by the state legislature would severely threaten vital community programs.

The amendment increases the homestead exemption property taxpayers can claim from $50,000 to $150,000 next year, and up to $250,000 in two years.

The change would remove 60% of Floridians from the tax rolls entirely. For Dunedin, where property taxes fund 35% of the general budget, this translates to a loss of $4.2 million in the first year and $6.3 million the following year.

"Those are going to create some painful cuts. It's just a fact. It's not fearmongering," Freaney said. "It's just a fact."

To safeguard public safety, the city is considering a fire assessment fee to preserve that portion of the budget, even though the state amendment mandates that schools and public safety be protected.

Budget talks are starting soon, and Freaney expressed worry because lawmakers eliminated a proposal by Gov. Ron DeSantis to build a trust fund to backfill affected local governments.

"That breaks my heart because I know some things that our community loves," Freaney said.

Florida tax battle

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exactly how much funding would be chopped from specific library hours, park maintenance schedules or fire department operations if the amendment passes.

It remains unclear if the city commission will officially approve the proposed fire assessment fee or if alternative revenue sources will be found to offset the projected millions in losses.

Green space impact

Why you should care:

Local parks rely on $8 million from the city's general fund to stay open and free to the public.

Kerri O'Brien, head of "Friends of Hammock Park," said the individual taxpayer's contribution to the city's parks is about $350 a year, which keeps the 90-acre nature refuge clean and accessible.

O'Brien expects Hammock Park will struggle to pay for trail maintenance, erosion control and invasive species management if the budget is slashed.

"You can see the rabbits running around," O'Brien said, emphasizing that the parks are essential to local quality of life. "There are different color flowers."

"Being with nature decreases depression, decreases anxiety, you get to become connected," O'Brien added. "It's not a luxury in Dunedin. This is livable Dunedin. This is what makes Dunedin the gem that it is."

Local control debate

What's next:

As city officials debate their fiscal strategy, Florida voters will decide in November what type of affordability relief they want. Freaney questioned whether residents truly want state lawmakers dictating local community resources.

"One of my biggest concerns is that local governments under attack," Freaney said. "Who do you want to control what you want in your community? Do you want the state to control it?"