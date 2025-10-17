St. Petersburg police investigating deadly e-bike crash

The Brief A deadly crash involving an e-bike is under investigation in St. Petersburg. It happened on 66th Street South around 8 p.m. Police said the man on the e-bike was not using a marked crosswalk and did not follow the traffic signal at the time of the crash.



A deadly crash involving an e-bike is under investigation in St. Petersburg.

What we know:

According to police, a Ford Focus was traveling southbound on 66th Street South around 8 p.m.

At the same time, officers said a 46-year-old man was traveling west across 66th St. N. when it entered the path of the Ford Focus and was struck.

Investigators say the man on the e-bike was not using the marked crosswalk and did not follow the traffic signal at the time of the crash.