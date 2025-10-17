Expand / Collapse search

St. Petersburg police investigating deadly e-bike crash

Published  October 17, 2025 8:20am EDT
St. Petersburg
The Brief

    • A deadly crash involving an e-bike is under investigation in St. Petersburg.
    • It happened on 66th Street South around 8 p.m.
    • Police said the man on the e-bike was not using a marked crosswalk and did not follow the traffic signal at the time of the crash.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A deadly crash involving an e-bike is under investigation in St. Petersburg.

What we know:

According to police, a Ford Focus was traveling southbound on 66th Street South around 8 p.m.

At the same time, officers said a 46-year-old man was traveling west across 66th St. N. when it entered the path of the Ford Focus and was struck.

Investigators say the man on the e-bike was not using the marked crosswalk and did not follow the traffic signal at the time of the crash.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

