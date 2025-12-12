Expand / Collapse search

Rollover crash on State Road 60 leaves 1 dead, 2 flown to hospital

Published  December 12, 2025 7:06pm EST
Lake Wales
    LAKE WALES, Fla. - One person is dead, and two others were airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and overturned near Lake Wales Friday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

    The backstory:

    According to PCSO, at around 12:55 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to the crash at State Road 60 and Tiger Lake Road.

    Deputies say one adult was killed in the crash involving one vehicle. Two other people were flown to the hospital in helicopters.

    State Road 60 was closed in both directions Friday afternoon, PCSO said.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

    Lake Wales