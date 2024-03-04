Expand / Collapse search

Eagles' Jason Kelce announces his retirement after 13 NFL seasons

Published 
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles' legend Jason Kelce announced his retirement Monday, bringing his 13-year career in Philadelphia to an end.

Kelce, 36, tearfully announced his long awaited decision during a press conference that he teased in a post on X Monday morning. 

"No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon," Kelce wrote. 

Drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Kelce went on to play the second most games in Eagles history. 

Kelce received seven Pro Bowl nods and six First Team All Pro selections. 

His veteran leadership is partly credited for inspiring many of the Eagles' deep playoff runs, including the team's underdog journey to Super Bowl LII.

Perhaps his most iconic Eagles' moment was his Mummers-clad speech on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the Super Bowl parade.